US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not achieving any strategic gains. On the contrary, he continues the killings that bring no results.

The ambassador made this statement in an interview with Newsmax.

What the NATO ambassador said about Russia’s "successes"

Whitaker emphasized that over the past ten months, Russia’s so-called "successes" on the battlefield have been minimal, despite enormous losses.

"He's not making any strategic gains," he said. "He continues to just enable a slaughter that's happening on the front line with nothing to really show for it," the ambassador added.

