Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Putin makes no progress on the battlefield — US envoy to NATO

Putin makes no progress on the battlefield — US envoy to NATO

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 October 2025 08:48
Updated 09:16
Whitaker says Putin is achieving no strategic gains on the battlefield
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: Russian media

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not achieving any strategic gains. On the contrary, he continues the killings that bring no results.

The ambassador made this statement in an interview with Newsmax.

Advertisement

What the NATO ambassador said about Russia’s "successes"

Whitaker emphasized that over the past ten months, Russia’s so-called "successes" on the battlefield have been minimal, despite enormous losses.

"He's not making any strategic gains," he said. "He continues to just enable a slaughter that's happening on the front line with nothing to really show for it," the ambassador added.

Read more:

Trump still open to meeting Putin — but wants results

EU rolls out 19th sanctions package on Russia — key restrictions

Moscow threatens "painful response" to Trump's oil sanctions

war vladimir putin war in Ukraine russia frontline situation at the battlefield
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information