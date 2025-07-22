China risks US sanctions over support for Russia's war in Ukraine

Matthew Whitaker. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS

The Ambassador of the United States of America to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, addressed China over its support for the Russian regime and the Kremlin's military efforts. According to him, Beijing should stop "subsidizing the war" in Ukraine.

It was reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, July 22.

China may face sanctions

Whitaker noted that if China does not stop "subsidizing the war", it could face sanctions from the leader of the United States, Donald Trump.

According to him, the White House will impose secondary tariffs on all countries that buy Russian energy resources if the Kremlin does not agree to a peace deal within a few weeks.

Whitaker noted that China believes that it is "fighting an indirect war through Russia". In addition, some of Beijing's statements show that the country wants to draw the United States and its allies into the war in Ukraine.

"We're seeing in some statements by the Chinese government that they want to keep the United States and our allies occupied with this war, so that we can't focus on our other strategic challenges. China, I think, has miscalculated. I think they need to be called out for their subsidizing this killing that is happening on the battlefields in Ukraine," he added.

As a reminder, the Commander of NATO's forces in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, stated that European countries and the United States should be seriously preparing for a possible future war with China and Russia.

Earlier, it was reported that the leader of China, Xi Jinping, plans to arrange the meeting with Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.