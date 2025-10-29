Donald Trump becomes first American leader to receive South Korea's Grand Order of Mugunghwa

Donald Trump receives an award in South Korea. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

During his visit to South Korea, US President Donald Trump was awarded the country's highest honor and presented with a copy of the golden crown. He became the first American president to receive such an honor.

This information comes from Reuters.

Trump receives an award in South Korea

On October 29, Donald Trump arrived in South Korea as part of his tour of Asia. He had previously visited Malaysia and Japan. During his visit, South Korean President Moon Jae-In awarded Trump the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, the country's highest honor, in recognition of his role as a "peacemaker" on the Korean Peninsula.

"This is a great honor. I'd like to wear it right now," Trump said upon learning that he was the first American president to receive the award.

Additionally, the American leader was given a copy of the Chonmacho gold crown. Discovered in a tomb in Gyeongju, this 1,500-year-old artifact is one of the heaviest gold crowns ever found.

Donald Trump receives awards in South Korea. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

""This symbolizes the history of Silla, which maintained a long-term era of peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a new era of peaceful coexistence and common growth on the Korean Peninsula that the United States and South Korea will work together for," the message reads.

