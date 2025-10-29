Donald Trump Honored with lavish "golden" dinner during visit to South Korea

US President Donald Trump met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

During his visit to South Korea, US President Donald Trump was the guest of honor at a formal dinner with special symbolism referencing his well-known love of gold. The meal featured both American and traditional Korean dishes.

CNN and Bloomberg reported this.

What was served to Donald Trump in South Korea?

Guests were served a seafood salad with shrimp, scallops, and abalone in classic Thousand Island dressing, referencing Trump's New York roots. The main course was braised short ribs made with American beef, vegetables, chestnuts, mushrooms, and freshly harvested Korean rice.

The menu for Donald Trump and Lee Jae Myung. Photo: White House

The menu included beef cutlets with ketchup, grilled todeok with a spicy ketchup and gochujang glaze, and traditional kimchi cabbage.

Special attention was paid to the dessert, named the "Peacemaker Dessert". According to the menu, it is a "golden" brownie with citrus fruits served on a plate with the word "PEACE" written on it. According to the South Korean president's office, the dish symbolizes "the two countries' shared commitment to peace and prosperity".

Later that day, at a banquet dinner, guests were served Trump Chardonnay and Trump Cabernet Sauvignon, produced at a winery owned by the US president's son, Eric Trump.

Analysts noted that the visit to South Korea was accompanied by carefully chosen symbols combining Korean traditions, American tastes, and the bright, golden aesthetics Donald Trump loves.

President Donald Trump attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' dinner. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Before lunch, Trump was presented with a replica of an ancient golden crown from the Kingdom of Silla, currently housed in the National Museum of Gyeongju. President Lee wore a custom-made gold tie to the meeting — a gesture that, according to his office, "reflects President Trump's taste for gold and symbolizes the golden future of the Korean-American alliance".

