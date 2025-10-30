Xi Jinping and Trump conclude talks — what is known so far

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters

In South Korea, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have concluded their talks. So far, little information has been released about the outcome, as the meeting was held behind closed doors.

The report comes from Reuters.

How the Xi–Trump talks went

As he departed South Korea, Trump told reporters that important decisions had been made during the discussions and called Xi Jinping "a great leader."

The open, welcoming portion of the meeting in front of journalists was described as positive and friendly. Both Xi and Trump exchanged warm remarks.

Trump praised his Chinese counterpart as "a great leader of a great country" and expressed hope that the United States and China would maintain excellent relations for many years to come.

In turn, Xi Jinping said that Trump deeply cares about world peace and reaffirmed his willingness to promote peaceful dialogue to resolve other pressing international issues.

The closed-door meeting lasted one hour and forty minutes.

According to Reuters analysts, the key question now is whether the two leaders reached any kind of agreement. Still, markets have already shown signs of optimism, driven by hopes for a de-escalation of trade tensions.

