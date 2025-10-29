Trump recalled that he ended eight wars and aims for peace between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump stated that he ended eight wars in different regions of the world and is confident that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will also be resolved. He also reiterated that, according to him, "such a war would not have happened at all" during his administration.

Trump made these remarks during a speech.

Trump emphasizes his desire to end the war between Russia and Ukraine

According to the US leader, his administration "closed deals" on peace in many parts of the world, using not only diplomacy but also tools of international trade.

"We closed deals, and we did it eight times. The only one I didn’t do was Russia-Ukraine, but I think that will be easy because of my relationship with President Putin. He turned out to be a little different, but I think it will work. This would never have started if I were president," said Donald Trump.

The president stressed that several peace agreements in African countries were achieved with his direct involvement.

"We also resolved the wars in Africa — in Congo, the Republic of Congo, and Rwanda. And this was less about trade and more about common sense. They had been fighting for years. Ten million people died, and we handled that too, eight times," Trump added.

He also highlighted successes in resolving conflicts in the Middle East. In his view, the agreements concluded during that period between Arab states and Israel were historic, as "peace in that region was considered impossible for three thousand years."

"Nothing like this has ever happened there. And all countries signed on — that spirit, everything. I think it will last a long time. I hope this will also be lasting," Trump concluded.

