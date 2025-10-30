Donald Trump praises results of meeting with China’s leader

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping concluded in South Korea. The meeting, which attracted significant international attention, was described by the US president as extremely successful.

Trump shared his impressions with journalists, according to the White House press service.

Trump says talks with Xi brought many achievements

Commenting on the outcome of the negotiations, Donald Trump called them "amazing" and emphasized that they covered almost all key topics.

"I think it was amazing meeting. He's a great leader, great leader of a very powerful, very strong country, China, and we, what can I say? We have -- it was an outstanding group of decisions, I think that was made. Many decisions were reached, almost nothing was left unaddressed. And we drew conclusions on many important issues and will share them with you soon," said Donald Trump.

The American leader stressed that the meeting was productive not only politically but also economically. According to him, the parties agreed on the resumption of China’s purchases of large volumes of American soybeans and other agricultural products.

"We're in agreement on so many elements, large amounts, tremendous amounts of the soybeans and other farm products are going to be purchased immediately, starting immediately," Trump stated.

