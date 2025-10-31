Yermak: Zelensky, Trump, and European leaders united on ceasefire-based peace plan

Andriy Yermak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The peace plan will be presented in a single document that Ukraine is developing with partners and that will take into account Ukrainian interests. There are no alternative peace plans from individual countries.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Zelensky administration has revealed what the negotiations should start with

Mr. Yermak noted that discussions regarding the wording of this plan are ongoing, but there will be only one plan.

"There are a lot of reports in the media right now about supposed alternative plans— as if the US has one, the EU has another, and some countries have their own. I want to state clearly that this is not the case. There are no different plans for us to choose from. And certainly, no one else is choosing for us. There are working discussions about wording, but all partners remain in continuous communication," said Yermak.

The head of the Office of the President noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders believe that any negotiations should begin with a ceasefire along the current line of contact. According to him, all ideas will be discussed to synchronize positions and develop further steps.

"All partners believe that for diplomats to work effectively, the shelling must stop. We deeply value President Trump's leadership as a peacemaker and believe that he is the one who can help Ukraine achieve a just, lasting, and securely guaranteed peace," he added.

Additionally, it has been reported that a coalition meeting will be held online on Monday, November 3, at the level of national security advisors. This meeting is a continuation of the meeting of the leaders of the coalition of willing countries.

