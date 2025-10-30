Russian strike on Sloviansk TPP kills two — Zelensky speaks on Ukraine's energy situation

President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, October 30, Russian occupiers attacked the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant. Two people were killed in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in an evening address on X.

Russian strike on Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant

On Thursday evening, October 30, the head of state reported that, several hours earlier, the Sloviansk TPP has been bombed by Russia. Unfortunately, two people were killed. There are also wounded.

"My condolences. There are also wounded. This is outright terror. Normal people don’t wage war like this, and the world must respond appropriately to such Russian warfare," Zelensky said.

Power system under attack

The president noted that energy workers have been working nonstop today — from Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv to Ivano-Frankivsk and the Vinnytsia region — in the aftermath of the Russian attack.

"We are doing our best to restore power and adding reserves. I want to thank every repair team, all the municipal services involved, and the energy companies, as well as the State Emergency Service of Ukraine — it's a nationwide task.

Wherever the Russians have destroyed, Ukrainians are rebuilding. It is important that every community gives this issue maximum attention and resources," the president emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that the strike was complex — a combined and carefully calculated attack designed to make defense difficult. It involved various types of missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones.

According to Zelensky, Russia launched a total of 52 missiles across Ukraine today, along with more than 600 attack drones — about 400 of them being Shaheds. Most of the drones were neutralized, and two-thirds of the missiles were also shot down.

"Our Ukrainian air defense systems are protecting a significant portion of our infrastructure. Air defense systems and missiles are our top priority. We work on this every day. We are also developing our long-range capabilities and preparing entirely justified responses to Russia's actions against Ukraine and our people," said the Ukrainian leader.

Norwegian aid to support power system

The president noted the importance of having concrete agreements with Norway regarding energy, specifically. This includes support for gas purchases. Zelensky mentioned agreements with Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands regarding electricity generation equipment. Ukraine is counting on the support of the European Commission.

"Today, the Ukrainian Minister of Energy is having a meeting with representatives of the Group of Seven and G7 ministers of energy. These are countries that can and will support Ukraine. We are ensuring such cooperation with them," Zelensky concluded.

