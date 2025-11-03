Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump on Tomahawks for Ukraine and Russian funds — his response

Trump on Tomahawks for Ukraine and Russian funds — his response

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 November 2025 10:06
Updated 10:09
Trump responds to questions on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine — here’s what he said
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

During yet another presidential flight aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump spoke to the press and answered questions from the press pool. The American leader was asked about the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and allowing the use of frozen Russian assets.

The White House reported on President Trump’s remarks.

Advertisement

What Trump said about Tomahawks and Russian assets

According to the US president, he is not yet ready to authorize the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, despite the Pentagon’s readiness to do so.

"No, not really. Could happen. I could change, but at this moment I'm not," Trump said.

He also stated that the US is not engaged in any negotiations or consultations with European partners about transferring frozen Russian funds to Ukraine.

"I'm not doing that. As far as I understand, Europe and Russia are negotiating. I am not participating in these negotiations," the president said.

Read more:

Ukraine, US, and EU develop unified peace plan — Yermak

Trump sums up meeting with Xi Jinping — key agreements revealed

Ukraine talks — Trump and Xi decide on letting fighting continue

USA Donald Trump military aid war in Ukraine long-range weapons Tomahawk
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information