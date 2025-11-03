Trump responds to questions on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine — here’s what he said

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

During yet another presidential flight aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump spoke to the press and answered questions from the press pool. The American leader was asked about the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and allowing the use of frozen Russian assets.

The White House reported on President Trump’s remarks.

What Trump said about Tomahawks and Russian assets

According to the US president, he is not yet ready to authorize the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, despite the Pentagon’s readiness to do so.

"No, not really. Could happen. I could change, but at this moment I'm not," Trump said.

He also stated that the US is not engaged in any negotiations or consultations with European partners about transferring frozen Russian funds to Ukraine.

"I'm not doing that. As far as I understand, Europe and Russia are negotiating. I am not participating in these negotiations," the president said.

