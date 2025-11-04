Merz says Germany will deport Syrian refugees

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Photo: Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Germany to discuss the deportation of Syrian nationals convicted of crimes in the country.

This was reported by Reuters.

Advertisement

Deportation of Syrians from Germany

"We will, of course, continue to deport criminals to Syria. That is the plan. We will now implement this in a very concrete manner," Merz told reporters.

He also stated that Germany wants to help stabilize the situation in Syria, adding that he intends to discuss with al-Sharaa "how we can solve this together."

Reuters recalls that ten years ago, Merz’s conservative predecessor Angela Merkel pursued an open-door refugee policy, admitting about one million migrants into Germany, many of whom were Syrians fleeing the civil war.

Since then, support for the far-right has surged, and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) under Merz has taken a much tougher stance on border security and migration, pledging to accelerate deportations.

"I will say it again: the civil war in Syria is over. There are now no longer any grounds for asylum in Germany," the German chancellor declared.

Read more:

US and China align on joint steps toward Ukraine peace talks

Ukraine to open defense industry offices in Germany and Denmark

UK sends more storm Shadow missiles to bolster Ukraine's defenses