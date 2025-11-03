Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine to open defense industry offices in Germany and Denmark

Ukraine to open defense industry offices in Germany and Denmark

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 November 2025 21:54
Updated 22:07
Kyiv opens arms trade offices in Berlin and Copenhagen
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine will open arms sales offices in two more countries: Germany and Denmark.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during his November 3 meeting with journalists.

Advertisement

The opening of a weapons sales office 

Zelensky announced that Ukraine will open representations in Berlin and Copenhagen. Oleksandr Kamyshin, an advisor to the president, will oversee contracts with European countries. 

"We are opening two export hubs. As you know, this involves the co-production and export of weapons that we can afford to sell in order to generate additional funds for our internal production of scarce items," the president explained.

Read more:

UGVs in war — why service and integration decide outcomes

New war realities — how Ukraine is shaping global defense

Volodymyr Zelensky Germany weapons Denmark weapons production
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information