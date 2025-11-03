Kyiv opens arms trade offices in Berlin and Copenhagen

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine will open arms sales offices in two more countries: Germany and Denmark.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during his November 3 meeting with journalists.

The opening of a weapons sales office

Zelensky announced that Ukraine will open representations in Berlin and Copenhagen. Oleksandr Kamyshin, an advisor to the president, will oversee contracts with European countries.

"We are opening two export hubs. As you know, this involves the co-production and export of weapons that we can afford to sell in order to generate additional funds for our internal production of scarce items," the president explained.

