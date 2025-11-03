Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ukrainian missiles enter mass production after battlefield tests

Ukrainian missiles enter mass production after battlefield tests

Publication time 3 November 2025 20:48
Updated 21:52
Ukraine begins serial production of "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine will begin mass production of its own rockets, "Flamingo" and "Ruta". This will happen by the end of this year.

The Ukrainian leader announced this during his meeting with journalists on November 3.

The Ukrainian "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles are entering mass production

According to the president, both models have undergone combat testing and have proven highly effective on the front lines.

Zelensky also emphasized that the Ukrainian defense forces continue to successfully use the Neptune missile system and its upgraded, more powerful version.

Read more:

Ukraine confirms destruction of Russian "Oreshnik" complex

Russia launches missile over Ukraine capable of carrying nukes

Volodymyr Zelensky weapons missiles war in Ukraine war
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
