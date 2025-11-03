Ukraine begins serial production of "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine will begin mass production of its own rockets, "Flamingo" and "Ruta". This will happen by the end of this year.

The Ukrainian leader announced this during his meeting with journalists on November 3.

The Ukrainian "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles are entering mass production

According to the president, both models have undergone combat testing and have proven highly effective on the front lines.

Zelensky also emphasized that the Ukrainian defense forces continue to successfully use the Neptune missile system and its upgraded, more powerful version.

