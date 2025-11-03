UK resupplies Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles for long-range strikes on Russia

Storm Shadow missile. Photo: Getty Images

The British government has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles to use in strikes against Russia. The number of missiles involved is currently unknown.

Bloomberg reported this on Monday, November 3, citing sources.

Storm Shadow missiles for Ukraine

The missiles were delivered to Ukraine to bolster its reserves ahead of the winter period. According to informed sources, the United Kingdom is concerned that the Kremlin is intensifying its attacks.

Due to the growing impact of sanctions on Russia, the United Kingdom and its allies are trying to show Russian President Vladimir Putin that Western support for Ukraine will last longer than Russia's ability to finance the war.

The delivery of the missiles occurred after US President Donald Trump ruled out sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

