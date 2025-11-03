Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day UK sends more storm Shadow missiles to bolster Ukraine's defenses

UK sends more storm Shadow missiles to bolster Ukraine's defenses

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 November 2025 14:24
Updated 14:27
UK resupplies Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles for long-range strikes on Russia
Storm Shadow missile. Photo: Getty Images

The British government has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles to use in strikes against Russia. The number of missiles involved is currently unknown. 

Bloomberg reported this on Monday, November 3, citing sources.

Advertisement

Storm Shadow missiles for Ukraine

The missiles were delivered to Ukraine to bolster its reserves ahead of the winter period. According to informed sources, the United Kingdom is concerned that the Kremlin is intensifying its attacks.

Due to the growing impact of sanctions on Russia, the United Kingdom and its allies are trying to show Russian President Vladimir Putin that Western support for Ukraine will last longer than Russia's ability to finance the war.

The delivery of the missiles occurred after US President Donald Trump ruled out sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Read more:

Trump predicts when the war in Ukraine might end

Ukraine confirms destruction of Russian "Oreshnik" complex

Great Britain war Ukraine russia Storm Shadow
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information