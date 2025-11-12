Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Britain strengthens support for Ukraine with energy aid

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 November 2025 22:59
Updated 23:03
UK introduces Ukraine aid and maritime ban on Russian LNG trade
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The United Kingdom announced a new package of energy assistance for Ukraine, as well as a series of additional sanctions against Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the British government and Prime Minister Keir Starmer for their support.

On Wednesday, November 12, the president wrote about this on X.

Advertisement

The UK will provide Ukraine with a new package of assistance

Amid an escalation of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian populations, the UK approved the delivery of a new package of energy and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Additionally, the British government plans to ban maritime services for transporting Russian liquefied natural gas. According to Zelensky, this step will strengthen international pressure on the Kremlin and limit its financial capabilities for waging war.

Read more:

EU rolls out 19th sanctions package on Russia — key restrictions

Ukraine to open defense industry offices in Germany and Denmark

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
