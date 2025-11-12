UK introduces Ukraine aid and maritime ban on Russian LNG trade

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The United Kingdom announced a new package of energy assistance for Ukraine, as well as a series of additional sanctions against Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the British government and Prime Minister Keir Starmer for their support.

On Wednesday, November 12, the president wrote about this on X.

The UK will provide Ukraine with a new package of assistance

Amid an escalation of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian populations, the UK approved the delivery of a new package of energy and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Additionally, the British government plans to ban maritime services for transporting Russian liquefied natural gas. According to Zelensky, this step will strengthen international pressure on the Kremlin and limit its financial capabilities for waging war.

