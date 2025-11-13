EU channels frozen Russian asset profits into new €5.9B Ukraine recovery aid

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelenskiy/Telegram

The European Union has allocated nearly 6 billion euros in direct financial assistance to Ukraine through the ERA Loans and Ukraine Facility programs. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, some of these funds, which are financed by profits from frozen Russian assets, send an important signal to the aggressor.

Zelensky announced this on X on Thursday, November 13.

The EU provided Ukraine with €5.9 billion in aid

Zelensky noted that this decision is another sign of support from partners and a concrete step toward strengthening the country's financial stability. The funds were provided through two key programs, the ERA Loans program and the Ukraine Facility program, which aim to support the economy and rebuild after the war. Zelensky emphasized that part of this assistance is funded by profits from frozen Russian assets.

" Only pressure can work for peace, which is why we must continue strengthening efforts to use Russian assets. We are very much counting on a swift political decision regarding the reparations loan and on the full use of these funds to defend Ukraine," the Ukrainian president noted.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, for her leadership, support, and collaboration in ensuring Europe's security.

On November 13, the European Union provided Ukraine with an additional direct budgetary assistance payment of nearly 6 billion euros. During her speech in the European Parliament, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the payment, emphasizing Europe's commitment to supporting Kyiv in its fight against Russian aggression.

"I welcome the European Council's commitment to meeting Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years," said von der Leyen.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko clarified that the total amount is €5.9 billion. Of this, €4.1 billion was received through the ERA Loans mechanism — the final tranche of the €18 billion program, financed by profits from frozen Russian assets. The remaining €1.8 billion was allocated under the Ukraine Facility program, confirming the success of Ukrainian reforms and the stability of the country's path toward European integration. Svyrydenko emphasized that these funds will be allocated to infrastructure reconstruction, economic support, and defense reinforcement.

Von der Leyen emphasized that Europe will continue to support Ukraine in rebuilding its energy system, strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure, and combating drones. She announced that the EU is currently exporting over two gigawatts of electricity to Ukraine and preparing additional technical assistance to protect against Russian attacks.

"This winter will determine the future of the war, and our response must rise to the challenge. We will defeat Russian terrorism together with Ukraine," said Ursula von der Leyen.

She also announced that the European Commission is developing a financial mechanism to cover Ukraine's needs for the next two years. This mechanism will use the EU's budget reserve, intergovernmental agreements, or reparations loans based on frozen Russian assets. According to von der Leyen, Ukraine will be able to receive funds under the condition that they will be repaid if Russia pays reparations.

