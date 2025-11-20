US peace plan — terms of the ceasefire revealed

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, November 20, the administration of US President Donald Trump presented its own concept for resolving the war in Ukraine. The terms of the plan have now been disclosed.

The document was published on Telegram by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Points of the US peace plan

The document consists of 28 points.

Ukraine’s security and political status

The plan provides for securing Ukraine’s sovereignty while simultaneously revising its security status.

Key provisions:

security guarantees from the United States on a conditional basis;

enshrining non-aligned status in the Constitution and an official renunciation of NATO membership;

limiting the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

maintaining Ukraine’s status as a non-nuclear state.

Territorial issues

A separate section of the document is devoted to determining the status of temporarily occupied territories.

Main proposals:

recognition of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as de facto Russian;

"freezing" the situation along the line of contact in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions;

creation of a demilitarized buffer zone under Russia’s de facto control;

mutual renunciation of changing borders by force.

Military arrangements

The plan restricts NATO’s military presence and proposes a new format of dialogue with Russia.

It provides for:

a ban on the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine;

stationing NATO fighter jets on Polish territory;

creation of a US-Russia working group on security issues;

Russia’s legal commitment to a policy of non-aggression toward Ukraine and Europe.

Economic section and Ukraine’s reconstruction

A significant part of the document concerns Ukraine’s post-war recovery and the management of frozen Russian assets.

Key points:

a large-scale investment package from the US and EU for Ukraine’s reconstruction;

directing USD 100 billion of Russian assets to rebuilding Ukraine, with the United States receiving 50% of the profit;

an additional USD 100 billion from Europe;

using part of Russia’s assets for joint US-Russian projects;

creation of a Ukraine Development Fund with a focus on infrastructure, resources, and technologies.

Russia’s role in the global system

The document also outlines possible steps for Russia’s return to global politics.

Among the points:

gradual lifting of sanctions;

Russia’s return to the G8 format;

development of long-term economic partnership between the US and Russia.

Humanitarian issues

The plan includes several humanitarian initiatives designed to alleviate the consequences of the war.

It provides for:

prisoner exchanges on an "all for all" basis;

return of civilians and deported children;

family reunification programs;

educational projects promoting tolerance.

Energy and strategic facilities

The document separately outlines rules for the safe operation of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Provisions include:

resuming operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under IAEA supervision with equal distribution of generated electricity;

US participation in modernizing Ukraine’s gas networks.

Internal political processes in Ukraine

The plan also defines Ukraine’s political future after the agreement is signed.

It proposes:

nationwide elections 100 days after the agreement is concluded;

full amnesty for all participants in the war.

Implementation and oversight

A special body is to be established to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

The document specifies:

legally binding status of the agreement;

creation of a "Peace Council" chaired by Donald Trump;

sanctions in case of violations;

immediate ceasefire upon signing and withdrawal of forces to designated positions.

