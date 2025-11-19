The US and Russia are drafting a peace plan for Ukraine — what it includes

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The administration of Donald Trump is secretly consulting with Russian representatives to develop a new, detailed plan to end the war in Ukraine. It will consist of 28 points.

This information was reported by Axios, citing its own sources.

Trump’s four categories of peace

According to Axios, the drafting of the plan is being led by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has already discussed it with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The 28 points can be divided into four main categories:

peace in Ukraine;

security guarantees;

security in Europe;

future relations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine.

At the same time, the outlet notes that it remains unclear how the plan addresses such a complex issue as disputed territories.

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who spent three days in Miami with Witkoff and other members of Trump’s team, expressed optimism about the chances of success. According to him, Moscow feels "that the Russian position has really been heard," unlike in previous attempts.

The White House informs allies — calling it a "real chance"

A US official confirmed to Axios that the White House has already begun informing not only Ukrainian but also European officials about the new plan. The Trump administration believes there is a "chance" to bring Ukraine and European partners on board, and the plan will be adjusted based on proposals from different sides.

"We think the timing is good for this plan now. But both parties need to be practical and realistic," the official said.

The outlet also notes that Steve Witkoff has already discussed the peace plan with Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov during a meeting in Miami earlier this week.

