Stubb described Trump’s new vector against the Kremlin as a “stick” — urged pressure on Russian oligarchs

President of Finland Alexander Stubb. Photo: Reuters

The United States must push forward a new round of sanctions against Russia to paralyze its industry and force Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table. At the moment, Washington is "in whip mode," and sanctions should be the next step.

This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in an interview with Politico.

"Stick strategy" — oligarchs as the only leverage over Putin

Alexander Stubb commented on the US approach to Russia, comparing it to a "carrot-and-stick" strategy.

Trump "either goes for carrot or for stick," the Nordic leader said. "He tried the carrot in Alaska and in his phone conversation with Putin. And when he realized that the Russians are not going to move and they're not interested in peace, he [Trump] went for stick."

According to the Finnish president, influencing the Kremlin requires targeting oligarchs.

"The only person Putin listens to is an oligarch," Finland's leader said. "In that sense, if the oligarchs come to the conclusion in Russia that economically this is too complicated, then things might start to happen."

Stubb also expressed pessimism regarding prospects for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Failing all this and reading the room right now, having had conversations with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky on Friday, with my American friends and European friends over the past few weeks, I just don't see that [a ceasefire] in the cards," he added.

The President of Finland has previously spoken harshly about the Russian dictator. In an interview with the Associated Press, Stubb mockingly compared Putin’s "achievements" to those of the Soviet dictator.

He noted that the Russians have still not managed to reach Kyiv, while the fourth year of the war is approaching. At the same time, Stubb reminded that the USSR dictator Stalin had already been in Berlin by the fourth year — whereas Putin "is nowhere near Kyiv — and they’re not going to get there."

