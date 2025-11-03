Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Stubb proposes Putin–Trump meeting at G20 summit — details

Stubb proposes Putin–Trump meeting at G20 summit — details

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 November 2025 16:57
Updated 17:37
Stubb proposes Trump–Putin meeting at the G20 summit
Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

Finland’s leader Alexander Stubb has suggested that US President Donald Trump should meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg at the end of November.

This was reported by Yle on Monday, November 3.

Advertisement

Trump–Putin meeting proposal

Speaking at the opening of the 254th National Defense Course in Helsinki, Stubb said there is a global need to deepen understanding of nuclear weapons.

He proposed that Trump and Putin could meet within the framework of the G20 summit at the end of November. Additionally, Stubb hinted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could also take part in the meeting, where he might have an opportunity to speak directly with the Russian dictator.

The President of Finland also emphasized that his country remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine, noting that Ukraine’s experience in modern warfare has been valuable for strengthening Finland’s own defense.

Read more:

UK sends more storm Shadow missiles to bolster Ukraine's defenses

Trump predicts when the war in Ukraine might end

Trump on Tomahawks for Ukraine and Russian funds — his response

USA vladimir putin Donald Trump Finland russia Alexander Stubb
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information