Stubb proposes Trump–Putin meeting at the G20 summit

Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

Finland’s leader Alexander Stubb has suggested that US President Donald Trump should meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg at the end of November.

This was reported by Yle on Monday, November 3.

Advertisement

Trump–Putin meeting proposal

Speaking at the opening of the 254th National Defense Course in Helsinki, Stubb said there is a global need to deepen understanding of nuclear weapons.

He proposed that Trump and Putin could meet within the framework of the G20 summit at the end of November. Additionally, Stubb hinted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could also take part in the meeting, where he might have an opportunity to speak directly with the Russian dictator.

The President of Finland also emphasized that his country remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine, noting that Ukraine’s experience in modern warfare has been valuable for strengthening Finland’s own defense.

Read more:

UK sends more storm Shadow missiles to bolster Ukraine's defenses

Trump predicts when the war in Ukraine might end

Trump on Tomahawks for Ukraine and Russian funds — his response