Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day US wants Russia sanctions to deliver real impact — Rubio

US wants Russia sanctions to deliver real impact — Rubio

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 November 2025 10:05
Updated 10:05
Rubio says the US is committed to ensuring sanctions against Russia work
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The United States does not impose anti-Russian sanctions merely to announce them. On the contrary, Washington is working to ensure they actually function.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while speaking to journalists after the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Canada.

Advertisement

What Rubio said about sanctions against Russia

"Well, shadow fleet is an enforcement mechanism, and obviously sanctions have to be enforced.  So we don’t put sanctions and then not enforce them. We’re interested in enforcing them as well, so – but that’s more of an enforcement matter," the Secretary of State explained.

He also recalled that the United States recently imposed sanctions on Russia’s largest oil companies.

"Obviously those have to be implemented, and it’ll take some time till you begin to feel it," he added.

In addition, Rubio answered a question about whether Washington plans to expand restrictions on Moscow’s shadow fleet. According to him, it is "an enforcement mechanism" that ensures sanctions function. At the same time, he noted that Europe can do more in this regard.

Read more:

US and Ukraine discuss weapons and energy equipment — Rubio

Trump says war in Ukraine won't trigger World War III

Trump hits Kremlin — how he won over Russia’s allies

sanctions against Russia USA sanctions oil Marco Rubio
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information