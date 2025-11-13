Rubio says the US is committed to ensuring sanctions against Russia work

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The United States does not impose anti-Russian sanctions merely to announce them. On the contrary, Washington is working to ensure they actually function.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while speaking to journalists after the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Canada.

What Rubio said about sanctions against Russia

"Well, shadow fleet is an enforcement mechanism, and obviously sanctions have to be enforced. So we don’t put sanctions and then not enforce them. We’re interested in enforcing them as well, so – but that’s more of an enforcement matter," the Secretary of State explained.

He also recalled that the United States recently imposed sanctions on Russia’s largest oil companies.

"Obviously those have to be implemented, and it’ll take some time till you begin to feel it," he added.

In addition, Rubio answered a question about whether Washington plans to expand restrictions on Moscow’s shadow fleet. According to him, it is "an enforcement mechanism" that ensures sanctions function. At the same time, he noted that Europe can do more in this regard.

