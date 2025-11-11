Trump claims Ukraine war won't turn into global conflict

President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine will not escalate into a global conflict. He also reiterated his belief that the war would not have happened if he had been in power earlier.

The White House leader made these statements while speaking with media representatives.

Trump spoke about the war in Ukraine and threats to the world

President Donald Trump assured that the war in Ukraine will not escalate into a global conflict. At the same time, he reiterated his claim that the war would not have happened if he had been in power earlier.

"If I weren't president, first of all, that war would have never happened if I was president. And if I weren't president, that war could have led to World War III. It won't. It's not going to anymore.

I mean, we could have a world that's on fire where wars come to our shores very easily if you had a bad president. We had a horrible president, and we ended up with Russia, Ukraine, and we ended up with other disasters, too. Don't forget, I put out eight wars, nine to come. I think I'll get the other one taken care of, but I put out eight wars," Trump emphasized.

Additionally, he reiterated his claim that the United States has incurred significant financial losses by supporting Ukraine. The White House leader noted that the United States had spent $350 billion and would no longer continue to finance Ukraine.

"Look at the damage that Russia, Ukraine has done to us as a country. I mean, we spent 350 billion. We're not spending any money anymore," Trump said.

