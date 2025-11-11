Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump promises India tariff cuts — explains the key reason

Trump promises India tariff cuts — explains the key reason

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 November 2025 10:40
Updated 10:41
Trump pleased India cut Russian oil purchases — pledges tariff reduction
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is ready to reduce tariffs for India, expressing satisfaction that India has significantly reduced its Russian oil imports.

The politician made this concession during the accreditation ceremony of India’s newly appointed ambassador to the United States.

Trump’s statement on India and Russian oil imports

When asked by reporters at the White House if he was willing to reduce tariffs for New Delhi, Trump explained that the high tariffs had been linked specifically to energy purchases from Russia.

"Now the tariffs for India are very high because of Russian oil, and they have stopped importing Russian oil. They have significantly reduced (purchases - ed.). Yes, we are going to lower the tariffs," Trump said.

When asked to specify the reduction, the US president responded that it would happen "at some point."

Zelensky reveals who shaped Trump’s position on Ukraine

US Senate approves government funding — shutdown ends

Trump hits Kremlin — how he won over Russia’s allies

sanctions against Russia USA India Donald Trump oil
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
