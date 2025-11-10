Trump’s stance on Ukraine — who influenced it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS

King Charles III of the United Kingdom played an important role in shaping US President Donald Trump’s positive stance toward supporting Ukraine. His Majesty reportedly sent several significant signals to the American leader.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with The Guardian.

King Charles’s influence on Trump’s position on Ukraine

Zelensky said that in September, Trump visited the United Kingdom, where he had a personal meeting with the King. According to Zelensky, Charles III conveyed several important messages to the US president.

"I don't know all the details but I understand His Majesty sent some important signals to President Trump," the Ukrainian president said.

The head of state added that Trump respects the British monarch and considers him "a very important person." According to Zelensky, this is a sincere compliment — one he does not extend to many people.

"His Majesty is very sensitive to our people. Maybe sensitive is not the right word. He's very supportive," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

