Main News of the day U.S. and U.K. First Ladies wear dresses in Ukraine flag colors

U.S. and U.K. First Ladies wear dresses in Ukraine flag colors

Publication time 18 September 2025 09:30
Trump in the U.K. — U.S. and U.K. First Ladies wear dresses in Ukraine flag colors
Queen Camilla and Melania Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melvill

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania visited the United Kingdom, where they met with King Charles III and Queen Camilla. At the state banquet, the First Ladies chose dresses in symbolic colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Photos from the banquet were shared by the Royal Family on X on Wednesday, September 17.

Dresses of Queen Camilla and Melania Trump

King Charles' meeting with Donald Trump
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump. Photo: x.com/RoyalFamily

"This evening, The King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a State Banquet held in their honour at Windsor Castle," the statement read.

At the same time, online observers noticed that Queen Camilla and Melania Trump chose dresses in symbolic colors, drawing comparisons to the Ukrainian flag.

Queen Camilla and Melania Trump
"First Ladies of the U.K. and U.S. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque"

Specifically, Queen Camilla wore a modest blue dress complemented by an elegant necklace and brooch. At the same time, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump chose a yellow dress, adding a light-colored belt. For accessories, Melania opted for stylish earrings that highlighted the expressiveness of her eyes.

Trump's visit to Britain
State banquet. Photo: Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Read more:

King Charles made a powerful statement on supporting Ukraine

Poland seeks nuclear partnership with France under new treaty

EU Commission President, Trump discussed Russia sanctions

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
