Zelensky and King Charles III hold private talks during official visit to the UK

Meeting between Zelensky and Charles III. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with King Charles III of Great Britain at Windsor Castle. The meeting occurred during Zelensky's official visit to the United Kingdom, during which he held a series of important diplomatic talks.

The BBC reported this on Friday, October 24.

Zelensky was greeted in Windsor with a royal salute

The Ukrainian president was welcomed at the British monarch's residence with an honor guard and a salute accompanied by the Ukrainian national anthem. King Charles III invited Zelensky to inspect the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards. Afterwards, they held a private meeting. This is the third meeting between the Ukrainian leader and the British monarch since the beginning of the year.

Following his audience with the king, Zelensky will travel to the prime minister's residence on Downing Street, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Next, Volodymyr Zelensky will hold joint talks with the prime ministers of Denmark, the Netherlands and the NATO secretary general. Zelensky will conclude the day by attending a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in London, where military support for Ukraine will be discussed.

