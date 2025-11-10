US President Donald Trump meets with Asian leaders. Photo: Reuters

Trump continues his policy of weakening Moscow’s influence over its allies and partners through major deals. Recently, he hosted the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan at the White House, securing unprecedented investment commitments that the Kremlin has never received from these nations.

This was reported in a detailed analytical piece by The New York Times.

What Trump agreed upon with Asian leaders

The meeting between the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and the United States marked the tenth anniversary of the "C5+1" format (five Central Asian countries plus the US), but previous summits had never been held at the White House. Notably, Turkmenistan’s leader had not been officially received there since 1998.

The summit resulted in:

agreements with Uzbekistan for $100 billion in investments over the next decade in key US economic sectors, including critical mineral extraction, auto parts manufacturing, and aviation;

a deal for the American company Cove Capital to develop a tungsten deposit in Kazakhstan and Astana’s commitment to spend $2 billion on purchasing Nvidia AI chips;

an agreement for the sale of up to 37 Boeing aircraft to airlines in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan;

discussions about Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan purchasing John Deere agricultural machinery worth billions of dollars;

a statement from Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to The New York Times affirming that the US "has the right to a full presence" in the region.

How the Kremlin reacted

As usual in losing situations, Moscow pretends that nothing unusual has happened. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it "absolutely natural" that "our friends and partners in Central Asia are discussing their relations in all directions of their foreign policy."

