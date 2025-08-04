Kremlin: Putin may hold talks with Zelensky following expert consultations

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, it should be done "by carrying out the necessary work at the expert level."

Dmitry Peskov announced it at the briefing on Monday, August 4.

Advertisement

Meeting between Putin and Zelensky

"Putin does not rule out the possibility of meeting with Zelensky after necessary work at the expert level," Peskov stated.

He also said there was a possibility of the meeting between Putin and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff this week.

Read also:

Putin names his conditions for ending the war in Ukraine

Zelensky reacts to Kremlin's message — here's what he proposed