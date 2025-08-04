Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Putin open to talks with Zelensky — Kremlin sets conditions

Putin open to talks with Zelensky — Kremlin sets conditions

Ua en ru
Publication time 4 August 2025 15:58
Kremlin: Putin may hold talks with Zelensky following expert consultations
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, it should be done "by carrying out the necessary work at the expert level."

Dmitry Peskov announced it at the briefing on Monday, August 4.

Advertisement

Meeting between Putin and Zelensky

"Putin does not rule out the possibility of meeting with Zelensky after necessary work at the expert level," Peskov stated.

He also said there was a possibility of the meeting between Putin and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff this week.

Read also:

Putin names his conditions for ending the war in Ukraine

Zelensky reacts to Kremlin's message — here's what he proposed

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin Ukraine Dmitry Peskov Kremlin russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information