Trump defends Hungary's reliance on Russian oil

Trump defends Hungary's reliance on Russian oil

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 November 2025 23:24
Updated 23:28
Donald Trump considers allowing Hungary to continue buying Russian energy
Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In response to a question about whether Donald Trump would allow Hungary to purchase Russian oil, the leader of the United States said that he is considering it. 

Trump made this statement during his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday, November 7.

Trump defends Hungary's reliance on Russian oil

Trump said Orbán requested an exemption for Russian oil.

"We're looking at it because it's very difficult for him to get uh the oil and gas from other areas. As you know, they don't have they don't have the advantage of having sea. It's a great country. It's a big country, but they don't have sea. They don't have the ports. And so, they have a difficult problem," he noted.

Trump added that many European countries do not have these problems yet still buy a lot of oil and gas from Russia.

Orbán said he would explain to the US leader what the consequences for Hungary would be if it stopped receiving oil and gas from Russia.

Read more:

Trump explains why he isn't meeting with Putin

Trump speaks with Modi — India moves to cut Russian oil imports

USA Donald Trump Hungary oil russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
