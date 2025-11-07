India begins phasing out Russian oil — Trump reveals details

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated that India has "largely stopped" purchasing oil from Russia, citing his recent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement came amid discussions about trade agreements and Modi’s invitation for Trump to visit India.

Trump shared the news while speaking to reporters.

Positive talks and reduced oil imports

Donald Trump described his trade negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as successful. While addressing journalists, he unexpectedly touched on India’s decision to curb Russian oil purchases, emphasizing that their relationship remains personal and friendly.

"Largely he stopped buying oil from Russia. He's a friend of mine, and we speak... He wants me to go there. We'll figure that out. I'll go. I had a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi, he's a great man. And I'll be going," Trump said.

It is worth noting that India’s largest oil refineries have indeed halted the purchase of Russian crude. This shift followed the United States imposing sanctions on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

