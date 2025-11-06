UK believes Trump can bring Putin to the negotiating table

British Defence Secretary John Healey. Photo: Reuters

The UK Defence Secretary asserts that Donald Trump is capable of persuading Putin to commence peace talks despite the negotiation process remaining deadlocked.

He made this comment to POLITICO.

Advertisement

Why Healey is so confident in Trump

According to the British minister, you cannot compare the wars in Gaza and Ukraine — yet Trump is the exception.

"President Trump is the figure that can bring Putin to the table, that can potentially deliver an end to the fighting," Healey told journalists.

He noted that Trump played a key role in mediating the fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Healey emphasised that the coalition of willing Ukraine allies — who pledged to ensure security in the event of a cease-fire — is "regularly refreshed so that we can genuinely feel we’re ready at the point of peace, whenever that comes, to step in and help secure that."

The coalition’s headquarters is currently based in Paris, and senior British military officers are part of its membership. Healey made his remarks following the meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in Bodø, where they signed a new partnership with Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukrainian troops restore national flag over Pokrovsk City Hall

Zelensky visits troops near Pokrovsk — courage on the frontline

US Air Force tests unarmed Minuteman III ICBM over Pacific Ocean