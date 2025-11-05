Zelensky visits frontline in Pokrovsk — praises defenders of key eastern sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Telegram / Volodymyr Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky once again visited the frontlines, heading to one of the most dangerous areas of Donetsk Oblast — the Pokrovsk direction — where fierce battles continue daily.

According to Novyny.LIVE, the president’s appearance near the frontlines highlighted both the danger and determination defining Ukraine’s defense in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement

Zelensky’s visit shows Ukraine’s resolve to defend Pokrovsk under fire

On 4 November 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a decisive visit to the frontline near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, spending time with the valorous defenders of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade and drone units. He emphasized the gravity of the Pokrovsk direction, describing it as "critical and most intense" stretches of front for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official. 1 / 5









At the command post of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, Zelensky received detailed briefings about enemy actions and frontline needs. "The servicemembers reported on the situation in the Pokrovsk area, the stabilization of the defensive line, and coordination with adjacent units. The enemy continues to intensify its efforts and carry out assaults in Pokrovsk," he said, underscoring the operational pressure faced by defenders.

President Zelensky visits the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky visits the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky visits the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky visits the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky visits the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces near Pokrovsk. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official. 1 / 5









Together with military commanders, Zelensky discussed key issues such as logistics, personnel rotation, an expanded drone fleet, and a transition toward a fully contract-based army.

As the President later emphasized, "The Unmanned Systems Forces are one of the key branches of Ukraine’s future army – and, without doubt, a vital element of our modern troops. I am proud of what our warriors do every day."

President Zelensky meets with soldiers of the 414th Brigade “Magyar's Birds” of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky meets with soldiers of the 414th Brigade “Magyar's Birds” of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky meets with soldiers of the 414th Brigade “Magyar's Birds” of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky meets with soldiers of the 414th Brigade “Magyar's Birds” of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky meets with soldiers of the 414th Brigade “Magyar's Birds” of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky meets with soldiers of the 414th Brigade “Magyar's Birds” of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official.

President Zelensky meets with soldiers of the 414th Brigade “Magyar's Birds” of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Photo: Telegram / Zelenskiy Official. 1 / 7













Why this matters

Pokrovsk is a strategic hub for Ukraine's defence of the eastern Donbas region and a major target for Russian advances. A fall of the city would mark a significant shift in the frontline balance.

Zelensky’s visit not only boosts the morale of frontline troops but signals to international supporters that Ukraine remains committed to resisting intense pressure in one of its most difficult sectors.

When he addressed the troops, he stated plainly:

"Thank you to each of you for your service and for defending our country. Take care of yourselves and your brothers-in-arms. That is the most important thing. We believe in our defenders."

His remarks and presence near the front serve as a reminder of the stakes—and the resilience — of Ukraine’s defense at a moment when Russian forces are pressing hard.

Read more:

EU praises Ukraine’s progress toward membership — Zelensky reacts

Zelensky confirms US delegation's visit to Ukraine

Ukraine to open defense industry offices in Germany and Denmark