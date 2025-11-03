US delegation to come to Ukraine for "drone deal" talks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Next week, a delegation of United States representatives will arrive in Ukraine. They will come to discuss the "drone deal".

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during his conversation with journalists on November 3.

The US representatives will visit Ukraine

Zelensky said that representatives from the United States will arrive in Ukraine next week to discuss the drone deal.

Note that the drone deal involves the United States purchasing Ukrainian drones. At the beginning of October, a Ukrainian delegation visited the United States to work out the details of the agreement.

