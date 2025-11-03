Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky confirms US delegation's visit to Ukraine

Zelensky confirms US delegation's visit to Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 November 2025 22:46
Updated 22:55
US delegation to come to Ukraine for "drone deal" talks
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Next week, a delegation of United States representatives will arrive in Ukraine. They will come to discuss the "drone deal".

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during his conversation with journalists on November 3.  

The US representatives will visit Ukraine

Zelensky said that representatives from the United States will arrive in Ukraine next week to discuss the drone deal.

Note that the drone deal involves the United States purchasing Ukrainian drones. At the beginning of October, a Ukrainian delegation visited the United States to work out the details of the agreement.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA negotiations drones visit
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
