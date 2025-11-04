Zelensky honored the warriors of the “Birds of Magyar” — photos

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: X account of Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) on their achievements and awarded them state honours during his visit to the main command post of the 414th Brigade "Birds of Magyar".

This was announced by the Ukrainian leader in his X account.

Advertisement

The Unmanned Systems Forces are one of the key branches of Ukraine’s future army – and, without doubt, a vital element of our modern troops. I am proud of what our warriors do every day. Thank you for defending Ukraine and for the large-scale destruction of the enemy. Today, at… pic.twitter.com/WduibCzi9a — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 4, 2025

Zelensky honours USF soldiers

The head of state emphasised that the Unmanned Systems Forces are one of the key components of both Ukraine’s future and current army, expressing pride in the defenders who perform vital tasks for the country every day.

At the command post, the President reviewed a briefing on the structure, tasks, results and development strategy of the Unmanned Systems Forces. In a discussion with the servicemen, they covered issues of secure communications (SC), mechanisms for returning military personnel to service and ways to strengthen human resources. Special attention was given to domestic drone production and specific proposals for the next stages of USF development.

"I am proud of what our warriors do every day. Thank you for defending Ukraine and for the large-scale destruction of the enemy," Zelensky said while presenting awards to those distinguished in service and operations.

Zelensky hears a report on the Unmanned Systems Forces. Photo: X account of Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky meets with soldiers.

Photo: X account of Volodymyr Zelensky

Read more:

EU praises Ukraine’s progress toward membership — Zelensky reacts

Zelensky confirms US delegation's visit to Ukraine

Ukraine to open defense industry offices in Germany and Denmark