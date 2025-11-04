Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Heart of the Army — Zelensky honors Unmanned Systems Forces

Heart of the Army — Zelensky honors Unmanned Systems Forces

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 November 2025 09:22
Updated 09:22
Zelensky honored the warriors of the “Birds of Magyar” — photos
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: X account of Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) on their achievements and awarded them state honours during his visit to the main command post of the 414th Brigade "Birds of Magyar".

This was announced by the Ukrainian leader in his X account.

Zelensky honours USF soldiers

The head of state emphasised that the Unmanned Systems Forces are one of the key components of both Ukraine’s future and current army, expressing pride in the defenders who perform vital tasks for the country every day.

At the command post, the President reviewed a briefing on the structure, tasks, results and development strategy of the Unmanned Systems Forces. In a discussion with the servicemen, they covered issues of secure communications (SC), mechanisms for returning military personnel to service and ways to strengthen human resources. Special attention was given to domestic drone production and specific proposals for the next stages of USF development.

"I am proud of what our warriors do every day. Thank you for defending Ukraine and for the large-scale destruction of the enemy," Zelensky said while presenting awards to those distinguished in service and operations.

The heart of the army — Zelensky commended the soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces - photo 2
Zelensky hears a report on the Unmanned Systems Forces. Photo: X account of Volodymyr Zelensky
The heart of the army — Zelensky commended the soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces - photo 3
Zelensky meets with soldiers.
Photo: X account of Volodymyr Zelensky

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
