Zelensky responds to EC report on Ukraine’s EU path

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to a report by the European Commission as part of the EU’s enlargement package, which confirmed that Ukraine is confidently moving toward membership.

He announced this in his X account on Tuesday, November 4.

Ukraine’s path to EU membership

The President noted that the report confirms Ukraine’s readiness to open Clusters 1, 2, and 6.

"This is the best assessment to date—proof that even as we defend against Russia’s full-scale aggression, Ukraine continues to reform and transform according to European standards," Zelensky emphasized.

He stated that the country’s progress toward the EU is achieved thanks to the efforts of millions of Ukrainians.

He thanked every citizen who works daily for independence and the state, as well as everyone who supports these efforts. Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the brave warriors who fight for Ukraine, their comrades, and the possibility of a safe, united, and free Europe of which Ukraine is an integral part.

The President noted that Ukraine expects decisive action from the EU to overcome all artificial barriers on the path to Europe.

"Unity and strength are two key elements for the European project to succeed and ensure safety, prosperity, and guaranteed peace for all European nations, communities, and families. We are committed to working together to strengthen Europe and our shared values," Zelensky added.

