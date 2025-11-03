Ukrainian forces target Saratov oil refinery in latest cross-border attack

Explosion at the Saratov Oil Refinery. Photo: Screenshot from video

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attack Russian energy facilities and oil refineries. On the night of November 3, they attacked one of Russia's oldest oil refineries.

This information was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Saratov oil refinery in Russia was hit

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Saratov oil refinery was hit as a result of the attack. A direct hit was recorded on one of the enterprise's technological facilities, followed by a fire on the ELOU-AVT-6 complex.

It is known that the Saratov oil refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, its annual oil processing capacity was around 4.8 million tons. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the plant is used to supply fuel to the Russian Armed Forces, making it a legitimate target for an attack.

Additionally, the Defense Forces damaged the occupying forces' logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Specifically, a storage facility for materials and supplies was destroyed near the village of Rozkishne, as was a convoy of fuel and lubricants near the village of Dovzhansk.

