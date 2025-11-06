Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump announces nuclear disarmament plan with China and Russia

Trump announces nuclear disarmament plan with China and Russia

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 November 2025 17:49
Updated 17:53
Trump says US to work with China and Russia on nuclear disarmament
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced that the United States is planning to develop a joint nuclear disarmament plan with China and Russia. This plan will be developed in collaboration with both countries.

Trump made this announcement on Thursday, November 6, at the American Business Forum in Miami.

Advertisement

The nuclear disarmament plan

"We redid our nuclear. with the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit because it's so horrible. It's such a horrible situation if it ever has to be used. Russia's second. China's a distant third," Trump said.

The US president expressed his belief that China is trying to catch up with the United States and could do so within the next four to five years.

"And we're maybe working on a plan to denuclearize the three of us," Trump said.

He added, "We'll see if it works".

Read more:

US Air Force tests unarmed Minuteman III ICBM over Pacific Ocean

Russia launches missile over Ukraine capable of carrying nukes

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
