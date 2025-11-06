Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump says Putin asked him to settle the war

Trump says Putin asked him to settle the war

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 November 2025 13:24
Updated 13:25
Putin asked Trump to settle the war in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin personally asked him to "mediate" the full-scale war in Ukraine. According to Trump, this happened during their last phone conversation on October 16.

The US leader said this during his speech at the American Business Forum in Miami.

Advertisement

Trump spoke about Putin’s request

Donald Trump said that Putin had asked him to "mediate" the war in Ukraine.

"I spoke to him [Putin] two weeks ago, and he said, 'We've been trying to settle this war for ten years but we weren't able to do it. You've got to settle it',’" the US President said.

At the same time, the American leader added that he had "got some of these things settled in an hour." However, Trump did not specify which particular agreements he was referring to.

In addition, the US President criticized the United Nations, accusing it of complete inaction in resolving Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine — as well as other conflicts which, according to him, he stopped after returning to the White House in January 2025.

Read more:

Britain confident Trump will push Russia to negotiate — why

Trump one year after the election — promises and reality

US and China align on joint steps toward Ukraine peace talks

vladimir putin Donald Trump truce war in Ukraine peace negotiations
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information