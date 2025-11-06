Putin asked Trump to settle the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin personally asked him to "mediate" the full-scale war in Ukraine. According to Trump, this happened during their last phone conversation on October 16.

The US leader said this during his speech at the American Business Forum in Miami.

Trump spoke about Putin’s request

Donald Trump said that Putin had asked him to "mediate" the war in Ukraine.

"I spoke to him [Putin] two weeks ago, and he said, 'We've been trying to settle this war for ten years but we weren't able to do it. You've got to settle it',’" the US President said.

At the same time, the American leader added that he had "got some of these things settled in an hour." However, Trump did not specify which particular agreements he was referring to.

In addition, the US President criticized the United Nations, accusing it of complete inaction in resolving Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine — as well as other conflicts which, according to him, he stopped after returning to the White House in January 2025.

