Trump says India no longer buys oil from Russia

Publication time 16 October 2025 09:09
Trump says Modi assured him that India no longer buys oil from Russia
US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump stated that India has stopped purchasing Russian oil, noting that the process has already begun.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing the White House broadcast.

What Trump said about India buying Russian oil

According to the US leader, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India will no longer receive oil from Russia, as it has ceased buying it.

"He (Modi) assured me that there will be no oil from Russia. I don’t know, maybe this is sensational news. Can I say that? What do you think? There will be no oil. He is not buying oil from Russia. It has already started. You know, he cannot do it instantly. It is a process, but it will be completed soon," Trump said.

He also noted that the war in Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin was supposed to win in a week, is now in its fourth year. He emphasized that this does not reflect well on the Russian "war machine."

Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
