Fire at the oil terminal. Photo: video frame

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to systematically carry out precise strikes on enemy military targets, reducing their combat and economic potential. According to updated data, on the night of October 13, Ukrainian troops struck the "Morskoy neftyanoy terminal" enterprise in temporarily occupied Feodosia, located in Crimea, for a second time. In addition, other strategic facilities of the Russian army were also targeted.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

General Staff confirms Ukrainian strikes in Crimea

Following this attack, a large-scale fire broke out at the facility. Sixteen large fuel tanks, which had previously remained undamaged during the earlier strike, were destroyed.

According to the General Staff, the Feodosia oil terminal is of key importance for supplying Russian troops with fuel and lubricants. Its tank farm has the capacity to store up to 193,000 cubic meters of petroleum products at once. Fuel from this terminal was regularly transported to military equipment, ships, and army units of the occupying forces operating in southern Ukraine.

After the strike on Feodosia, the fire engulfed a significant part of the facility’s territory. According to preliminary reports, the flames continued to spread, and fuel explosions were heard in various parts of the city.

Ukrainian defense forces carry out a series of other important operations

In addition to hitting the oil terminal, the defense forces conducted a series of successful operations against other military targets in temporarily occupied territories. On the night of October 14, Ukrainian troops destroyed a P-18 radar station in the Krasna Polyana area of Crimea, which provided the enemy with surveillance and missile guidance capabilities.

In the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces struck a drone command post from which the enemy coordinated reconnaissance and strike operations. Another strike was carried out on an ammunition depot in the Makiyivka area of temporarily occupied Donetsk, where shells for artillery systems and mortars were stored.

