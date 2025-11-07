Trump says Russia's suffering huge losses — and explains why he rules out meeting with Putin

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, explained why he will not meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Hungary. He said that the Russians still don't want to stop the war against Ukraine.

Trump made this statement during his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday, November 7.

Trump explains his decision not to meet with Putin

"They just don't want to stop yet. And I think they will. I think that it is taken a big toll on Russia, big toll on both countries obviously, but it's taken a big toll," Trump said.

According to Trump, Moscow is losing 7,000 soldiers per week. The US leader says Russia has suffered greater losses than Ukraine.

In response to a question about whether he plans to meet with Putin, Trump said he would like to hold the meeting in Budapest.

The American president said that he and Orbán agree that the war will end. According to the Hungarian prime minister, he has "ideas" about how this could happen.

