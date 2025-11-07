Trump announces progress toward ending the war in Ukraine — what he said

US President Donald Trump at a meeting with Asian leaders. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced "significant progress" toward ending the war between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope for a swift cessation of hostilities. The American leader met today with Central Asian heads of state.

Donald Trump said this during a dinner with Central Asian leaders.

Progress, Russian oil, and "President of Peace"

In addition to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trump welcomed the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to the White House, aiming to strengthen US influence in a region long dominated by Russia and increasingly courted by China.

During the meeting, Trump commented on his administration’s efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end. While he acknowledged that the goal had not yet been achieved, he expressed optimism about the progress of ongoing negotiations.

"We're looking to end one more, if that's possible. Russia and Ukraine. We haven't gotten there yet, but I think we've made a lot of progress," Trump said.

He also added that Russia’s oil exports are "way down" and expressed hope that the parties to the conflict would soon halt the fighting, given the severe human losses.

"We’re seeing reports that the exports are way down. So many people are being killed — a lot of Russian soldiers are being killed. We just hope they’ll get smart and stop it," the US President said.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev publicly thanked Trump for his diplomatic efforts, emphasizing his unique role in conflict resolution.

"In Uzbekistan, we call you the president of the world. You've done a lot. You were able to stop eight wars, and I am convinced that only you can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine. We are very hopeful in this regard," Mirziyoyev said.

