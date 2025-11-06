Russia's military bloc is growing — NATO chief raises the alarm

Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters

New statements by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sounded like a warning about the growing threat posed by Russia and its allies. According to Rutte, Moscow is preparing for a long-term confrontation and strengthening military cooperation with authoritarian states.

Rutte made these comments at the NATO-Industry Forum on Thursday, November 6.

Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation

Rutte emphasized that Russia will remain a destabilizing factor in Europe and the world. Its alliance with China, North Korea, Iran, and other countries is growing stronger. Rutte emphasized that such military cooperation has reached an unprecedented level and that the Alliance must be prepared for a long-term confrontation.

"They are increasing their defence industrial collaboration to unprecedented levels. They are preparing for long term confrontation. We cannot be naive. We must be prepared," Rutte emphasized.

Meanwhile, the NATO chief noted that the West has all the resources necessary to counteract aggression and the enemy's superiority in producing ammunition. He called on allies to increase production capacity and reduce the delivery time of military equipment. According to Rutte, the time to act quickly, decisively, and together to preserve the security of the democratic world is now.

"Across the Alliance, we are now opening dozens of new production lines and expanding existing ones. We are making more than we have done in decades. We need to build on this progress in other areas, from high end air defence and low-cost drone interceptors," Rutte said.

