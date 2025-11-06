Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russian strike traps 2,595 miners underground in Dnipro region

Russian strike traps 2,595 miners underground in Dnipro region

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 November 2025 16:11
Updated 16:11
Power outage at mines in Dnipropetrovsk region — 2,595 miners trapped underground
Miners. Illustrative photo: UNIAN

As a result of another Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday, November 6, eight coal mines were left without power. At the moment of the strike, 2,595 miners were underground.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

Mines de-energized after Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or injuries. Rescuers and mine personnel quickly organized the evacuation of workers to the surface.

"Russia continues its energy terror. Another strike has put the lives of thousands of miners at risk. Russia keeps waging war on civilians. The tactic is clear — to leave Ukrainians without light and heat in winter," said Svitlana Hrynchuk, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Read more:

Russian drone attack on Dnipro region — casualties reported

Russia strikes DTEK mine — 192 workers trapped underground

Ukrainian troops restore national flag over Pokrovsk City Hall

Dnipropetrovsk region shelling war in Ukraine
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
