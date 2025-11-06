Power outage at mines in Dnipropetrovsk region — 2,595 miners trapped underground

Miners. Illustrative photo: UNIAN

As a result of another Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday, November 6, eight coal mines were left without power. At the moment of the strike, 2,595 miners were underground.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

Mines de-energized after Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or injuries. Rescuers and mine personnel quickly organized the evacuation of workers to the surface.

"Russia continues its energy terror. Another strike has put the lives of thousands of miners at risk. Russia keeps waging war on civilians. The tactic is clear — to leave Ukrainians without light and heat in winter," said Svitlana Hrynchuk, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

