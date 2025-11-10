Trump promises Americans payments funded by tariffs — how much he plans to give

Президент США Дональд Трамп. Фото: Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced that every American will receive a dividend of at least $2,000, funded by the revenue generated from newly imposed trade tariffs. The politician made this statement while describing the current US economy as "the richest and most respected country in the world", highlighting near-zero inflation and record stock market performance.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE with reference to Trump’s post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

Where the money will come from

Trump’s post about payments to Americans. Photo: Screenshot

Trump plans to finance the payments using profits collected from US tariffs. Speaking about the nation’s economic situation, he called America "the most respected and richest country in the world," noting record-breaking stock market indicators, low inflation, and strong investment growth.

According to Trump, tariffs have already generated trillions of dollars for the US government. Part of these funds will soon be directed toward reducing the national debt, which currently exceeds $37 trillion.

The politician also emphasized direct payments to citizens, made possible through tariff revenue.

"Record Investment in the US, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," Trump wrote.

Read more:

Trump defends Hungary's reliance on Russian oil

Trump explains why he isn't meeting with Putin

Orban sets condition for Trump–Putin meeting — sets timeline