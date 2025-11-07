Trump–Putin summit in Budapest — Orban names the condition

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: Associated Press

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may meet in Budapest, Hungary, at any moment — provided that "a few remaining issues" between the sides are resolved.

This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with Magyar Nemzet.

Under what conditions the Trump–Putin meeting in Budapest will take place

Orban emphasized that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Hungary could happen "at any time," but several matters in US–Russia negotiations still need to be addressed.

"If those issues are settled, the Budapest Peace Summit could take place within a few days, and from there — depending on the parties’ agreement — a ceasefire and the establishment of peace could be achieved," said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

