US Senate passes bill to avoid shutdown — what’s known

The United States Senate has approved a bill allowing the federal government to resume operations. The document has been sent to the House of Representatives, where it could be reviewed in the coming days.

Senate passes bill to end shutdown

The bill received majority support in the Senate — 60 votes in favor and 40 against. It was backed primarily by the Republican Party, along with eight Democrats who had previously sought to tie government funding to an extension of healthcare subsidies. While the agreement includes a provision for a December vote on the subsidies, it does not guarantee continuation of the program. US President Donald Trump called the deal to restore government operations "very good."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he intends to bring the bill to a vote soon, after which it could be signed by Donald Trump. The law also extends funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through September 30 of next year, ensuring benefit payments continue even if another government shutdown occurs.

The agreement — reached just a week after Democratic victories in New Jersey and Virginia elections and the election of a democratic socialist as New York’s mayor — has stirred discontent within the Democratic Party, as there is no certainty that the Republican-controlled Congress will support extending the healthcare subsidies.

