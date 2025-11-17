Trump announces bill on sanctions against countries doing business with Russia

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said that the Senate-proposed bill on sanctions against countries that conduct business with Russia "does not offend him." In this way, he indicated that he would support months-long efforts to cut off Moscow’s funding.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

What Trump said about sanctions against Russia’s trading partners

"I’ve heard they’re doing this and I have nothing against it. Republicans are drafting a very tough sanctions bill against any country that trades with Russia. They may add Iran to it. I proposed this. So for any country that does business with Russia, strong sanctions will be imposed," Trump told reporters.

Earlier in October, Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated that he was ready to put to a vote the bill long advocated by Senator Lindsey Graham, which provides for sanctions against Russia. At the same time, he said he didn’t "want to commit to a hard deadline."

As is known, this bill would allow Trump to impose tariffs of up to 500% on imports from countries that buy Russian energy resources and do not provide active support to Ukraine. Primarily, this concerns major consumers of Russian energy such as China and India.

Bloomberg notes that Democrats and some Republicans in Congress are pushing a bill that would punish Russia for continuing its war against Ukraine. However, Trump has been reluctant to support it, trying instead to persuade Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to begin peace negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

