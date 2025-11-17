Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump warns of sanctions on Russia’s trade partners — statement

Trump warns of sanctions on Russia’s trade partners — statement

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 November 2025 10:11
Updated 10:11
Trump announces bill on sanctions against countries doing business with Russia
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said that the Senate-proposed bill on sanctions against countries that conduct business with Russia "does not offend him." In this way, he indicated that he would support months-long efforts to cut off Moscow’s funding.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Advertisement

What Trump said about sanctions against Russia’s trading partners

"I’ve heard they’re doing this and I have nothing against it. Republicans are drafting a very tough sanctions bill against any country that trades with Russia. They may add Iran to it. I proposed this. So for any country that does business with Russia, strong sanctions will be imposed," Trump told reporters.

Earlier in October, Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated that he was ready to put to a vote the bill long advocated by Senator Lindsey Graham, which provides for sanctions against Russia. At the same time, he said he didn’t "want to commit to a hard deadline."

As is known, this bill would allow Trump to impose tariffs of up to 500% on imports from countries that buy Russian energy resources and do not provide active support to Ukraine. Primarily, this concerns major consumers of Russian energy such as China and India.

Bloomberg notes that Democrats and some Republicans in Congress are pushing a bill that would punish Russia for continuing its war against Ukraine. However, Trump has been reluctant to support it, trying instead to persuade Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to begin peace negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more:

Trump announces nuclear disarmament plan with China and Russia

US and China align on joint steps toward Ukraine peace talks

Trump speaks with Modi — India moves to cut Russian oil imports

sanctions against Russia sanctions Donald Trump bill war in Ukraine russia
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information