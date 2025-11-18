Zelensky in Spain — Ukraine calls for additional air defense systems

Volodymyr Zelensky with Spain's top officials. Photo: Office of the President

As part of his visit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky continues negotiations in Spain. He announced a meeting with high-ranking Spanish parliament representatives: the president of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol; and the president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán. During the negotiations, the Ukrainian delegation discussed the current situation on the front lines and the impact of Russian attacks on civilian facilities, residences, and energy infrastructure.

Zelensky announced this on X on November 18.

Ukraine asks Spain to provide air defense systems and missiles

The Ukrainian president emphasized that Ukraine needs additional air defense reinforcement, including new systems and missiles.

"We are also interested in cooperation with Spanish defense companies. Separately, we discussed opportunities under the PURL initiative and the SAFE instrument, the continuation of humanitarian and energy assistance, and support for the joint path of Ukraine and Moldova toward membership in the European Union," Zelensky said.

The head of state thanked both chambers of the General Courts for consistently supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for strengthening assistance to Ukraine

During his visit to Spain, Zelensky met with representatives of defense companies that produce radars, drone technologies, and other equipment. The president emphasized that such technology could strengthen the protection of Ukrainian citizens.

In Madrid, the head of state plans to negotiate with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez regarding further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and developing bilateral industrial cooperation.

