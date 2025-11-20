Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
UK backs Trump's Ukraine peace push — but with conditions

UK backs Trump’s Ukraine peace push — but with conditions

Publication time 20 November 2025 09:29
Updated 09:42
The UK supports Trump’s drive for peace in Ukraine but urges Russia to withdraw its troops
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The United Kingdom has stated that it shares US President Donald Trump’s goal of ending the war in Ukraine. However, London is calling on Russia to withdraw its forces following reports that Washington is pressuring Kyiv to accept a new US "peace plan."

This was reported by Reuters.

What the UK said when commenting on the US "peace plan"

"Russia could do this tomorrow by withdrawing its forces and ending its illegal invasion," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office said, adding that London "shares President Trump's desire to bring this barbaric war to an end."

What is known about the new "peace plan"

As a reminder, on the night of November 19, Axios reported that the US and Russia are secretly discussing a new peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. According to media reports, it consists of 28 points.

Kellogg to step down as Trump’s special envoy — Reuters

US suggests Ukraine hand over territory and reduce armed forces

US wants Ukraine peace plan aligned by month’s end

